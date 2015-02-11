(Adds no comment from Areva, detail on Canberra, background)
PARIS Feb 11 French water and waste group
Veolia is interested in buying Areva's U.S. nuclear
radiation measurement unit Canberra, Le Monde reported on
Wednesday.
Canberra, which makes equipment to measure radiation
exposure, could become part of Veolia's nuclear dismantling unit
Asteralis, the paper said.
Areva declined to comment and Veolia was not immediately
available for comment.
In 2012, private equity firm Astorg Partners dropped out of
talks to buy Canberra. Sources at the time told Reuters that
Astorg's offer had valued the Connecticut-based Canberra at 310
million euros to 350 million euros ($350.70 million-$395.96
million). Canberra had 2012 sales of 250 million euros, staff of
about 1,000 and operations mainly in the United States.
Veolia is building up its nuclear decommissioning business
and last year had sales of 100 million euros in that activity.
It expects that to grow fourfold to 400 million by 2020 as
Germany, Japan, the United States and other countries begin to
decommission ageing reactors.
On Tuesday, Veolia chief executive Antoine Frerot, denying a
newspaper report, said it was unlikely Veolia would take over
Areva's decommissioning business, but said the two firms could
cooperate, with Areva handling highly radioactive waste and
Veolia handling low-level waste.
He added that Veolia, Areva and state nuclear agency CEA had
an interest in jointly developing a French decommissioning
industry.
In 2013, Veolia entered the decommissioning business with
an agreement with the CEA for dismantling French research
nuclear installations. It has no agreements with nuclear utility
EDF, which operates 58 nuclear reactors in France.
EDF has its own decommissioning unit CIDEN, which employs
staff of 570 and is dismantling nine French reactors that have
been halted.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)