PARIS, Sept 16 A joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and France's Areva may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.

Kazuo Tsukuda also told French daily La Tribune that a possible entry of Mitsubishi into the capital of Areva was "not on the agenda" as the French company, whose shareholders last year backed a 900 million euro capital increase, was less in need of capital to fund its development.

"Talks on the issue have thus been suspended. But we said from the start, two years ago, that we would be ready at any time to respond positively to an investment request," he said.

Areva and Mitubshi have a joint-venture, Atmea, which is currently seeking nuclear reactor contracts from Jordan and Turkey.

Turkey "seems to be inclined to go our way," Tsukuda said. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)