PARIS, Sept 16 A joint venture between Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and France's Areva
may land a nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the
chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said in a newspaper
interview.
Kazuo Tsukuda also told French daily La Tribune that a
possible entry of Mitsubishi into the capital of Areva was "not
on the agenda" as the French company, whose shareholders last
year backed a 900 million euro capital increase, was less in
need of capital to fund its development.
"Talks on the issue have thus been suspended. But we said
from the start, two years ago, that we would be ready at any
time to respond positively to an investment request," he said.
Areva and Mitubshi have a joint-venture, Atmea, which is
currently seeking nuclear reactor contracts from Jordan and
Turkey.
Turkey "seems to be inclined to go our way," Tsukuda said.
