PARIS May 15 French nuclear power plant builder
Areva said on Tuesday that it had decided to work
together with Japan's Mitsubishi on a uranium
exploration program in Australia.
Under the terms of the agreement, a Mitsubishi unit will
cover an Areva mining subsidiary's expenditures up to a
predetermined amount as it explores tens of thousands of square
kilometers of Australia where little or no previous exploration
has taken place, Areva said.
Once the threshold has been reached, Mitsubishi will have an
option to buy 49 percent of exploration permits for Australian
areas where no uranium has been identified.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb)