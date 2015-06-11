(Adds detail on bailout for Areva)
TOKYO, June 11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
would consider investing in nuclear company Areva
, which is being bailed out by the French government,
the president of the Japanese company told the Asahi newspaper.
"We will no doubt be consulted (by Areva). Because of our
long relationship and, if cooperation is sought, we would
consider it seriously," Shunichi Miyanaga said in an interview.
"It is something that the French government must decide and
there are no concrete talks yet. If they seek (investment), we
would appreciate it," he added.
A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman confirmed the president's
remarks when contacted by Reuters. The company's shares were
trading little changed at 0144 GMT.
The French government said last week it would recapitalise
state-owned Areva after four years of losses and approved power
utility Electricite de France's plan to take over
Areva's nuclear reactor business.
Analysts and industry sources have estimated Areva needs as
much as 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) between now and the end
of 2017.
Mitsubishi Heavy and Areva are working together on a nuclear
plant in Turkey. The 4,800 megawatt plant in the Black Sea town
of Sinop, which is estimated to cost $22 billion, will use
Atmea1 reactors developed by both companies.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Chris Gallagher and Miral Fahmy)