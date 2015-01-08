(Adds details, background)
PARIS Jan 8 Areva shareholders
approved the nomination of Philippe Knoche and Philippe Varin as
board members of the French state-owned nuclear group, ahead of
their respective appointment as chief executive and chairman of
the board later on Thursday.
An extraordinary shareholders meeting also approved a new
governance structure that replaces Areva's outgoing supervisory
board with a new executive board that will be chaired by Varin,
the former head of car maker Peugeot.
The new board was due to meet in the afternoon to formally
appoint Varin as chairman and Knoche as chief executive, an
Areva spokesman said.
The two men made no statement on Thursday, but will lay out
a new strategy for the group at the presentation of 2014
earnings on March 4, the spokesman added.
Knoche, who joined Areva in 2000 and was appointed chief
operating officer in 2009, told French parliament late last year
Areva needs to focus on costs, review its strategy and get out
of its "vicious cycle of excessive debt".
In November, the 87 percent state-owned group issued a third
profit warning in four months and dropped its 2015-16 financial
targets, blaming delays to a Finnish reactor, the slow restart
of Japan's reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market globally.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Areva's
debt to junk status following the warning.
The new governance structure was put in place by the
government, frustrated by a string of multibillion euro losses
on the Finnish reactor project and an African uranium mine
investment.
Knoche and Varin face difficult choices to restore Areva's
financial health.
With access to financial markets limited by Areva's
non-investment grade status and the state not keen to inject new
capital, the new management team will have to sell assets,
although the firm does not have many major non-core units other
than its loss-making offshore wind activity.
One possibility would be to invite outside investors,
possibly Chinese, into its uranium mining operations. Varin and
Knoche could also consider a split of the integrated nuclear
group, which mines uranium, sells and recycles nuclear fuel and
builds nuclear reactors.
France's top public auditor has criticised the company's
one-stop-shop business model and questioned the synergies
between its different activities.
