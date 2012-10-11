UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
WINDHOEK Oct 11 French energy group Areva said on Thursday it had delayed the start-up of its $1 billion Trekkopje uranium mine in Namibia and put the project on care and maintenance until market conditions improve.
"Considering both the continued decrease of uranium prices coupled with the investments yet to be made on site, AREVA has no other option than to postpone the launch of the Trekkopje mine," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.