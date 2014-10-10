NIAMEY Oct 10 Niger's cabinet of ministers on
Friday approved a renewal of French nuclear group Areva's
uranium production deal in the West African nation,
the government said on Friday, completing two years of often
fraught negotiations.
The two parties announced the signature of a new 10-year
agreement for Areva's Somair and Cominak mines in May, but
Friday's green light from President Mahamadou Issoufou and his
ministers clears the way for its implementation.
The previous production agreement expired in Dec. 31,
requiring temporary extensions.
Under the deal, Areva agreed to fewer tax breaks and higher
royalty rates, the government said in a statement. The company
also agreed to spend 117 million euros ($148 million) to rebuild
the road to its mines in Arlit, fund a local development
project, and build a new headquarters in the capital Niamey.
Niger's mines minister said in June the country expects more
than 20 billion CFA francs ($39 million) in additional tax
revenues a year, thanks to the renegotiation of the agreement.
(1 US dollar = 519.3200 CFA franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
