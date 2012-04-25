NIAMEY, April 25 Workers at Areva's Imouraren
uranium mining project in Niger began a week-long strike over
labour conditions on Wednesday, union and company officials
said, halting construction at the site.
The mine is meant to begin production of 5,000 tonnes of
uranium per year starting in 2014, lifting the impoverished West
African state to the level of the world's second-biggest
supplier of the nuclear fuel.
A spokesman for the workers' union, Syntramines, said the
strike by the mine's roughly 800 employees was called due to a
dispute with management over work conditions, including annual
vacation allotments.
A company official, who asked not to be named, confirmed the
strike and said Areva management remained open to dialogue with
the union to resolve the issue.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Richard
Valdmanis)