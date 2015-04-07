* Weak spots found in steel of nuclear reactor vessel
* No comment about possible new delays to Flamanville
* Regulator has warned other countries where EPRs are built
(Adds EDF, Areva comment, background)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 7 Areva has found weak spots in the
steel of the EPR nuclear reactor it is building for utility EDF
in Flamanville, France, French nuclear regulator ASN said on
Tuesday.
Areva and EDF said in a joint statement
that while they start a series of new tests on the EPR,
construction work would continue on the reactor, which is
already years behind schedule and billions of euros over budget.
ASN said Areva had informed it that tests at end-2014 had
shown that in certain zones of the reactor vessel and cover of
the EPR there was a significant concentration of carbon, which
weakens the mechanical resilience of the steel and its ability
to resist the spreading of cracks.
Areva declined to comment on whether the tests would lead to
new delays for Flamanville and impact three other EPRs under
construction, one in Olkiluoto, Finland, two in Taishan, China.
"The ASN has informed nuclear regulators in other countries
where EPRs are being built," the regulator said.
EDF also plans to build two EPR reactors in Hinkley Point,
Britain.
The EPR, or European Pressurised Reactor, is a
new-generation pressurised water reactor, built to resist the
impact of a commercial airline crash. It has been widely
criticised as too big and too expensive and Areva has been
forced to book billions of euros in provisions due to cost
overruns.
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said in a statement
that results of the new tests are expected in October.
First estimated to cost 3 billion euros, the EPR projects in
France and Finland have been plagued by problems and delays, and
costs have ballooned to nearly 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion).
In November, EDF announced a new one-year delay for the
Flamanville reactor which it now expects to be connected to the
grid in 2017, a decade after construction started. It had
initially been scheduled to start in 2012.
Construction on the Olkiluoto reactor began in 2005 and it
is not expected to be connected to the grid before 2018, nearly
a decade later than scheduled.
Areva and Finnish consortium Teollisuuden Voima (TVO)
have started legal proceedings
against one another, with Areva and its partner Siemens claiming
3.5 billion euros in damages from TVO and TVO 2.3 billion from
Areva-Siemens.
Shares of Areva and EDF, up 2.1 and 1.4 percent
respectively, were slightly off morning highs after the
announcement of the anomalies.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Dominique Vidalon,
Jane Merriman and David Evans)