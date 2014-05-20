PARIS May 20 Areva's chief executive
softened his forecast that the French state-controlled nuclear
group would sell 10 reactors by 2016, saying it would be no
problem if that deadline slips by a year or two.
CEO Luc Oursel told reporters after the firm's annual
general meeting on Tuesday that with expectations for two
reactors to be sold in Great Britain and up to four in Turkey,
and with several tenders expected in other countries, his target
should be achievable.
"And even if it takes a year or two years more, that is not
dramatic for the company," he said.
In October, Areva took a 10 percent stake in an EDF-led
consortium to build two Areva-designed European
pressurized reactors (EPR) in Great Britain.
The 16 billion pound ($27 billion) project is conditional on
getting EU clearance for the state aid Britain wants to provide
in the form of price support and loan guarantees.
A year ago, a consortium led by Japan's Itochu Corporation
won a $22 billion contract to build a nuclear plant in
Turkey, for which Areva and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd would supply four of their new Atmea
reactors, which have not been built before.
Oursel said the Itochu consortium was negotiating with the
Turkish government on the power price and with Areva-MHI on the
price of the reactors.
"We hope to sign a contract, probably not this year but
next, to deliver four Atmea reactors," Oursel said.
He said he was also waiting for Saudi Arabia to launch a
tender for a major nuclear programme but that no date had been
set.
Meanwhile, Areva and EDF are preparing the ground for an
offer and are already talking to Saudi suppliers and receiving
Saudi students in nuclear engineering.
Several potential opportunities have disappeared in the past
year, however.
Jordan has dropped its plan to consider an Atmea reactor for
its nuclear programme, and Czech utility CEZ has
cancelled a tender to expand the Temelin nuclear plant, for
which Areva was fighting a court battle after being excluded
from the bidding.
On Tuesday, Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said it
was delaying plans for a new reactor by five years. Areva had
hoped to participate in that tender, despite being in a dispute
with TVO over existing project Olkiluoto 3, which has suffered
repeated delays and soaring costs.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jane Baird)