PARIS, Sept 15 French nuclear group Areva on Thursday said it would temporarily shut down two uranium conversion plants in France during November and December.

The temporary shutdown of the two Comurhex plants, located in Tricastin and Narbonne, is linked to falling orders from Japanese nuclear power producers, said a spokeswoman at Areva.

She said the 570 staff employed at the plants would take holidays or training during that period. (Reporting By Marie Maitre)