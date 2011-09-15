(Adds details from spokeswoman, background)

PARIS, Sept 15 French nuclear group Areva on Thursday said it would temporarily shut down two uranium conversion plants in France during November and December.

The temporary shutdown of the two plants, which employ around 570 staff, comes after a sharp fall in orders from Japanese nuclear power producers in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, said a spokeswoman at Areva.

"This decision is justified by events that occurred in Japan and that are reducing Japanese power groups' delivery needs. Against this background we deemed it unreasonable to produce large amounts of converted uranium," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the temporary shutdown would reduce estimated production to 10,880 tonnes in 2011, down from an initial goal of 13,400 tonnes for the full year.

The plants, which are owned by Areva's subsidiary Comurhex and are located in the southern French cities of Tricastin and Narbonne, chemically prepare uranium before its is enriched to become fuel for nuclear power plants.

The Comurhex staff will take holidays or training during that period, the spokeswoman said.

Areva's new Chief Executive Luc Oursel is due to make a strategy update in December and give new financial targets that will factor in the impact of Fukushima on worldwide needs for existing nuclear power plants and new projects.