PARIS Oct 6 French nuclear group Areva
will cut its investment budget further and sell
assets to shore up its balance sheet while chief executive Luc
Oursel's position is under threat, French daily Les Echos said
on Monday.
The newspaper said the supervisory board of the
state-controlled firm will meet on Tuesday and propose cutting
Areva's annual investment budget by another 100 million to 150
million euros ($126-$189 million) from 2015, as well as selling
assets worth 500 million to 600 million euros.
The moves are meant to stave off a credit rating downgrade
by rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P), which said last month
it was considering lowering Areva's debt rating by one notch to
non-investment grade.
The paper also said supervisory board Chairman Pierre Blayau
was calling on the government and state nuclear agency CEA --
which together own 87 percent of Areva -- to replace Oursel with
Chief Operating Officer Philippe Knoche.
Areva and state holding company APE declined to comment on
the report.
Oursel was appointed for five years in June 2011, but the
government wants more direct control over the struggling nuclear
group. It said in May it would replace Areva's supervisory board
by the end of the year with a board of directors and a chief
executive officer reporting to the board.
When the governance reshuffle plans were announced, Oursel
was widely expected to remain as chief executive officer. But
speculation has been growing in French media in recent weeks
that Oursel will now be replaced.
Weakened by a 2.4 billion euro charge in 2011 on an African
uranium mine investment gone awry, as well as billion euro cost
overruns on the building of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR reactor in
Finland, Areva had limited financial reserves when the Fukushima
disaster put a brake on nuclear investment worldwide.
On Aug. 1, Areva shocked investors with a 694 million-euro
loss and a cut in its 2014-2016 core earnings and cash flow
targets. Its stock fell 20 percent that day, the biggest fall
since Areva was formed in 2001.
On Sept. 9, S&P put Areva on "creditwatch negative" and said
it would decide on its rating within 30 days -- which would be
Wednesday this week. A source with knowledge of the situation
said the 30 days was "not a hard deadline".
Areva's BBB- long-term issuer rating from S&P has been
hovering just above junk status since December 2011.
