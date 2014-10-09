(Writes through with background, detail)

PARIS Oct 9 Standard & Poor's has confirmed its credit rating for French state-controlled nuclear group Areva , days after the company announced plans for asset sales and spending cuts to avoid a downgrade that would have pushed it into junk territory.

The credit rating agency said last month that it was considering whether to downgrade Areva by one notch, edging it out of investment grade rankings.

On Thursday, it instead confirmed Areva's BBB- long-term and A-3 short-term corporate credit ratings and removed the ratings from creditwatch negative. It kept Areva's long-term rating outlook on negative.

Areva earlier this week announced plans to cut spending by 200 million euros over the next two years, and said it could dispose of non-core assets and minority stakes in projects worth at least 450 million euros by the end of 2016.

"The rating affirmation takes into account our expectation that Areva will issue hybrid debt in the short term, sell assets ... and curb capital expenditures over 2015-2016 in order to limit the increase in its adjusted debt," the rating agency said in a statement.

Standard & Poor's said it believed these measures, combined with Areva's robust liquidity position, should help the group return to operating cash flow breakeven by 2016.

It also expects Areva will be able to begin improving core earnings from 2015 and cash flow from 2016.

But it added that the negative outlook reflects its view that Areva has very limited headroom because 2014 profits and credit metrics are likely to be very weak. Expected 2015-2016 profit and cash flow improvements remain at risk, it said.

It expects that Areva's adjusted debt will rise to about 7.4 billion euros over the 2014-2015 period from about 6.9 billion at end-2013, despite management actions to contain it.

S&P said it would lower the Areva's ratings if the firm's core earnings do not improve in 2015 and beyond, or if it needs to book further major write-downs on its Olkiluoto, Finland reactor project or other activities.

A downgrade into junk territory would have been a major embarrassment for Areva ahead of a big nuclear export trade fair in Paris next week and would have weighed on its stock price, as many funds are not allowed to hold junk-rated securities.

Areva shares closed 2.6 percent lower on Thursday. They are down 43 percent in the year to date. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Clara Ferreira Marques)