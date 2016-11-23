PARIS Nov 23 Areva is in talks with
Chinese nuclear group CNNC and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (MHI) about taking a minority stake in the
French state-controlled nuclear group, the company said on
Wednesday.
"We are currently working on obtaining a binding offer from
strategic minority partners in coming weeks," Areva board
chairman Philippe Varin told a French parliament committee
hearing on Wednesday.
He mentioned CNNC and MHI but did not mention Kazakhstan's
Kazatomprom. On Tuesday, French online news website BFM Business
reported that China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), MHI and
Kazatomprom were each set to buy an 11 percent stake in Areva.
Varin also said he hoped the European Commission will give
the green light for Areva's restructuring and state-funded
capital increase before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)