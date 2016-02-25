PARIS Feb 25 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva's short-dated debt rallied on Thursday after the company announced a bridge loan, but its longer-dated notes traded lower.

Areva said it had secured an agreement with six banks for a bridge loan of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to ensure its liquidity for the 2016 fiscal year and postponed the publication of 2015 earnings by a day.

Debt traders said Areva's 975 million euro 3.875 percent 2016 note rose a full point to 99.30, as the loan should help its ability to cover 2016 repayments, but its 1 billion euro 4.875 percent 2024 note slumped from 79 to 76.60.

Traders said the market was eager to know the terms of bridge loan, especially whether it was secured or not.

Trading in Areva shares on the Paris bourse was suspended on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Smith; writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)