PARIS Feb 25 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva delayed the publication of its 2015 earnings by a day because it needed more time to finalise documents for a bridge loan it has secured with banks, the economy ministry said.

"The group needs a few hours to finalise the technical documentation," a spokeswoman for Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Thursday. "There is no negative consequence in our view."

Areva said it had secured an agreement with six banks for a bridge loan of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to ensure its liquidity for 2016.

"It's one more step on the path to recovery for the company, which is making progress quickly and methodically," the spokeswoman added.

Areva shares were suspended before trading began on the Paris bourse on Thursday at the request of the AMF stock market regulator.

Earlier this year, Areva said it would book a net loss for 2015 - its fifth consecutive annual loss - due to provisions, in particular for a restructuring announced in May 2015 and ballooning costs for its OL3 project in Finland. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)