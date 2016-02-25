PARIS Feb 25 French state-controlled nuclear firm Areva has secured an agreement with six banks for a bridge loan of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to ensure its liquidity for the 2016 fiscal year, it said on Thursday.

Areva said its board had decided to delay the closing of its year end financial accounts for 24 hours to finalise the technical documentation associated with the bank financing.

The publication of the 2015 results has consequently been postponed by 24 hours, Areva said.

($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)