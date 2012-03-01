(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, March 1 French nuclear reactor
builder Areva reported a net group loss of 2.4
billion euros ($3.20 billion) on Thursday, hit by a well-flagged
charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders in the wake
of the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The state-owned group, which is under new management since
the ouster of controversial former chief Anne Lauvergeon last
year, also reiterated revenue and profit targets for 2012-2016.
New CEO Luc Oursel had warned in December the company
would post an annual operating loss of 1.4-1.6 billion euros,
tied to a disappointing performance at its African uranium mines
and delays at a ne xt- generation nuclear
power plant in Finland.
The company missed its own forecasts, however, posting
an operating loss of 1.9 billion euros for 2011 . All
its divisions posted operating losses aside
from its "back end" unit, which offers recycling and clean-up
services.
Areva's group-share net loss was 2.42 billion
euros, compared with a 2010 profit of 883 million euros. Its
order backlog rose 3.1 percent, to 45.6 billion euros, while
revenue fell 2.6 percent, to 8.87 billion.
Areva has been grappling with construction delays at
two of its ne xt -generation reactors, while
the Fukushima crisis has sparked a global debate about the
future of nuclear power and led some governments to review their
energy mix.
The company has also written down the entire value of
its $2.5 billion UraMin acquisition, made in 2007, when uranium
prices were riding high on the back of buoyant demand for
nuclear power .
A n internal inquiry into the
acquisition of UraMin's three southern African mines
-- which have yet to produce
uranium -- showed the takeover was badly
managed but did not uncover any fraud, as some had feared.
The company is targeting at least 1.2 billion euros in
proceeds from asset sales in 2012 and 2013. In December it
announced the sale of its stake in mining and metals group
Eramet for 776 million euros and last month said it
had reached an agreement with French utility EDF on a
mining project.
Since Oursel took over he has set out to improve ties
with EDF, which is Areva's main client.
The two groups fell out after the loss of a landmark project
in Abu Dhabi in 2009, which led to public disputes between EDF
head Henri Proglio and Areva's former head, Anne Lauvergeon.
Oursel has been told by the French government to improve
profitability and reach a double-digit operating margin by 2015
at the latest, from a first-half operating margin of 1.6
percent.
Areva's "Action 2016" plan comes after several countries
abandoned or cut back plans for nuclear energy after Fukushima
-- Germany has decided to close all its reactors by 2022 and
Italy voted in a referendum to ban nuclear for decades.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
