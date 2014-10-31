* Confirms revenue and EBITDA forecasts
* Revenue down 14 pct as nuclear market deteriorates
* Stock third-worst performer in SBF 120 index this year
PARIS, Oct 31 French nuclear group Areva
confirmed its 2014 revenue and core profit targets on
Friday, but warned that its cash-flow target will depend on the
pace of customer payments.
The state-controlled group said stronger activity expected
in the fourth quarter, particularly in mining, allowed it to
confirm its full-year goals of a 10 percent fall in
like-for-like sales and a core profit margin of about 7 percent
of revenue.
But Areva said in a statement that its "level of free
operating cash flow before tax, targeted close to breakeven,
remains dependent on the pace of certain customer payments
expected before year end".
Areva, which narrowly escaped seeing its debt downgraded to
junk status by Standard & Poor's rating agency earlier this
month, needs to meet its profit targets and cut debt if it wants
to avoid a downgrade in the coming months.
The firm's revenue fell 14.3 percent to 5.56 billion euros -
a like-for-like drop of 12.9 percent - in the first nine months
of the year, which it blamed on a deteriorated market and the
absence of non-recurring items which had boosted earnings in the
year-earlier period.
Its order backlog rose to 46.1 billion euros ($57.8 billion)
from 42 billion in the year-earlier period, mainly thanks to a
deal to provide state-controlled utility EDF with fuel
and used fuel recycling services.
It added that a second agreement to supply fuel to EDF's
French nuclear reactor fleet from 2015 to 2021 had not yet been
recorded in its order book.
Areva stock closed 0.7 percent higher on Friday, lagging the
wider market's 2.2 percent rise. Areva shares are down 43.5
percent this year, making it the third-worst performer in the
broad SBF 120 index.
Like other suppliers to the utilities industry, Areva is
suffering from a dearth of new equipment orders as European
power producers struggle with overcapacity and the 2011
Fukushima nuclear disaster continues to weigh on the industry.
Multi-billion euro write-offs on an African uranium mining
project and a reactor building project in Finland have affected
Areva's balance sheet, forcing the group to slash investment,
cut costs and sell assets.
(1 US dollar = 0.7978 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)