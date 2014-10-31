* Confirms revenue and EBITDA forecasts

* Revenue down 14 pct as nuclear market deteriorates

* Stock third-worst performer in SBF 120 index this year (Adds detail on cash flow target and revenue)

PARIS, Oct 31 French nuclear group Areva confirmed its 2014 revenue and core profit targets on Friday, but warned that its cash-flow target will depend on the pace of customer payments.

The state-controlled group said stronger activity expected in the fourth quarter, particularly in mining, allowed it to confirm its full-year goals of a 10 percent fall in like-for-like sales and a core profit margin of about 7 percent of revenue.

But Areva said in a statement that its "level of free operating cash flow before tax, targeted close to breakeven, remains dependent on the pace of certain customer payments expected before year end".

Areva, which narrowly escaped seeing its debt downgraded to junk status by Standard & Poor's rating agency earlier this month, needs to meet its profit targets and cut debt if it wants to avoid a downgrade in the coming months.

The firm's revenue fell 14.3 percent to 5.56 billion euros - a like-for-like drop of 12.9 percent - in the first nine months of the year, which it blamed on a deteriorated market and the absence of non-recurring items which had boosted earnings in the year-earlier period.

Its order backlog rose to 46.1 billion euros ($57.8 billion) from 42 billion in the year-earlier period, mainly thanks to a deal to provide state-controlled utility EDF with fuel and used fuel recycling services.

It added that a second agreement to supply fuel to EDF's French nuclear reactor fleet from 2015 to 2021 had not yet been recorded in its order book.

Areva stock closed 0.7 percent higher on Friday, lagging the wider market's 2.2 percent rise. Areva shares are down 43.5 percent this year, making it the third-worst performer in the broad SBF 120 index.

Like other suppliers to the utilities industry, Areva is suffering from a dearth of new equipment orders as European power producers struggle with overcapacity and the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster continues to weigh on the industry.

Multi-billion euro write-offs on an African uranium mining project and a reactor building project in Finland have affected Areva's balance sheet, forcing the group to slash investment, cut costs and sell assets. (1 US dollar = 0.7978 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)