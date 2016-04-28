(Adds detail on jobs, Finland)

PARIS, April 28 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva said first-quarter sales from its nuclear fuel and uranium unit fell 0.8 percent to 826 million euros ($936 million) as uranium deliveries slowed.

On a like-for-like basis, sales of the unit fell 2.2 percent.

The company said in a statement that sales of its reactor building unit - which it is set to sell to utility EDF early next year - fell 5.8 percent to 885 million euros.

Areva also confirmed its target for net cash flow from company operations of -2.0 billion euros to -1.5 billion euros at the end of 2016.

The company said it had recorded close to 700 new departures during the first quarter, in line with its target of 6,000 job cuts by the end of 2017.

It also said negotiations with its Finnish customer TVO over Areva's much-delayed Olkiluoto reactor - which began in early 2016 - are still ongoing but gave no indication when they are expected to conclude.

The two sides claim billions of euros from one another in an arbitration suit over construction delays.

EDF wants Areva to settle its conflict with TVO before it takes over Areva's reactor unit.

Areva plans a 5 billion euro capital increase to restore its finances and expects EDF's takeover of its reactor division to be finalised in 2017.

