PARIS Oct 29 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva warned on Thursday it plans to book a significant amount of provisions in the fourth quarter relating to its plans to cut jobs.

Areva, which has said it plans to cut 2,700 jobs by 2017, also said that due to efforts to limit its cash consumption over the past months, it now expects its cash burn this year to be closer to 1.3 billion euros, compared to an earlier forecast of 1.7 billion to 1.3 billion euros.

The company - whose capital was wiped out after four years of losses and whose reactor building arm is being taken over by state-controlled utility EDF - also said it planned to take a decision on a capital increase by the end of this year.

It gave no indication about the possible size of the capital increase, but analysts expect the French state - which owns 87 percent of Areva - will have to inject several billion euros into the firm, which will focus on uranium mining and nuclear fuel following the sale of its reactor business to EDF.

The company also said revenue in the first nine months rose 10.3 percent to 2.95 billion euros, from a pro forma 2.67 billion euros in the first nine months, restated to exclude the reactor business.

The firm also said its order book fell 3.5 percent to 31.6 billion euros, also excluding orders for its reactor arm.

In July, Areva agreed to sell between 51 and 75 percent of its reactor unit to EDF, based on a valuation of 2.7 billion euros for 100 percent of the unit.

