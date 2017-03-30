PARIS, March 30 French state-controlled nuclear
group Areva said it is confident that its Creusot
Forge foundry, whose production is halted following the
discovery of forged documents and production irregularities,
will restart this summer.
Areva reactor unit Areva NP director Bernard Fontana told
reporters on Thursday that Areva will make sure that the
foundry's procedures and quality culture are brought to the
highest standards. The company also plans to invest in the
foundry so that it can again start making the biggest nuclear
components, including reactor vessels, he said.
He said it would take an extra year to get the foundry ready
to make the biggest nuclear parts and said he was confident that
Creusot Forge would make parts for two nuclear reactors that
utility EDF plans to build at Hinkley Point in Britain.
