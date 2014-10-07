PARIS Oct 7 French state-controlled nuclear group Areva said in a statement on Tuesday that it plans to cut capital spending by 200 million euros ($252.5 million) over the next two years in a move aimed at strengthening its financial structure.

The company added that it would dispose of non-strategic activities or minority stakes in projects worth at least 450 million euros by the end of 2016, including the sale of its stake in the Euronimba iron mine in Guinea.

Areva added that it would launch a hybrid bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, to help prepare for the refinancing of upcoming debt due. (1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)