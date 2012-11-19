PARIS Nov 19 French nuclear power engineering
giant Areva is planning to set up an offshore wind
turbine factory in the east of Scotland, which could create 750
jobs, the group said on Monday.
Areva plans to invest "several 10s of million euros", Chief
Executive Luc Oursel said at a news conference, and the plant
for Areva's 5 megawatt turbines should be up and running in 2015
or 2016, he said.
"Areva has chosen to locate its future facility in east
Scotland to optimise logistics costs for UK projects and to
benefit from a growing cluster of offshore supply chain
businesses in the area," Areva said in a statement earlier.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Scottish First
Minister Alex Salmond during a visit to Paris, the state-owned
group said.
The Scottish site, which has yet to be identified, will be
Areva's third European site for offshore turbines, alongside a
future plant in Le Havre in northern France and Germany's
existing Bremerhaven factory.
