UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
Jan 24 About 90.4 million shares of Areva T&D India changed hands in a block deal at 179 rupees each on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The size represents 37.7 percent of the transmission and distribution firm's outstanding share capital.
Details about the buyer and seller were not immediately known. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Manoj Dharra in MUMBAI)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.