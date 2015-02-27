(adds details, byline)
By Emmanuel Jarry and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS Feb 27 French nuclear group Areva
plans to cut 15 percent of its wage bill to save 300
million euros ($337 million) a year within three years amid
worsening sales prospects for its reactors, union sources
briefed by the new management team said.
However, a complete financial turnaround plan for the group,
which employs some 45,000 people, will not be ready for months,
the sources said ahead of the company's results and strategic
update on March 4.
The sources said Chief Executive Philippe Knoche told staff
this week that the state-controlled company was likely to sell
only about a dozen EPR reactors in total in the years up to
2030, down from 25 predicted previously.
Areva is weighed down by heavy debt and suffering from an
industry slowdown, a lack of orders, and legal troubles over a
nuclear installation in Finland.
Knoche and Chairman Philippe Varin were appointed in January
to fix the company.
A takeover of the 87 percent state-owned Areva by much
larger power utility EDF - its main customer and
another state-backed group - is not part of any plan, the
sources said, although closer ties are a possibility.
"We won't be merging with EDF but there will some government
decisions made around the fact that our two businesses should
become official partners," said one union official.
The sources said the March 4 results would likely offer the
"broad principles" of the plan but not the details, which could
be forthcoming by June.
Earlier this week French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
said a capital increase for Areva was not a priority and ruled
out selling state-held shares in EDF and another utility, GDF
Suez, to finance support for the group.
His intervention followed Areva's fifth profit warning in
seven months in which it said it expected to suffer a 4.9
billion euros ($5.6 billion) loss for 2015, hit by writedowns on
the value of its assets.
($1 = 0.8897 euros)
