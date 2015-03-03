* Clarity on strategy and finances first priority-government
* State will not rush into financial operations
* Unions expect closer cooperation with EDF, China
By Jean-Baptiste Vey, Benjamin Mallet and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, March 3 State-controlled nuclear group
Areva must lay out its industrial strategy and
clearly present its financial situation before the French state
will consider any financial operation, Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ahead of the company's full-year results publication and
strategy news on Wednesday, Macron did not rule out asset sale
announcements, but he refused to be specific.
"The company must present its operational and strategic
choices before the state will rush into any financial
operations," Macron said.
Asked whether the state was considering a capital increase,
Macron said "the priority for the company is to clearly present
its real financial and operational situation and to put in place
a turnaround plan before any operation whatsoever can be
considered".
Union sources told Reuters that Areva's new management team
of Chief Executive Philippe Knoche and Chairman Philippe Varin
was unlikely to make major announcements about possible
alliances or asset sales on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow will not be a day for big announcements, it will
be just a stage in the game," one union leader said.
In a briefing to unions late on Tuesday, Knoche gave no
details about possible job cuts but said that Areva would
cooperate more closely with state-owned utility EDF and
focus more strongly on its core nuclear business, union leaders
said.
One union source said Areva would announce a reinforcement
of its activities in China and said management had indicated
that new investors could enter into the firm's capital, but had
not given a deadline.
The French state owns 87 percent of the capital of Areva,
which said last week it would book a 4.9 billion euro ($5.48
billion) 2014 loss due to depreciations and writedowns.
Last week, Macron shot down the possibility of selling
shares in EDF or GDF Suez to raise funds for a capital
injection.
He declined to comment on whether the state could use part
of the billion euros raised by the sale of a 4 percent stake in
defence group Safran on Monday.
Union sources told Reuters on Friday that areva plans to cut
15 percent of its wage bill.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)