* CEO says firm has no liquidity problems in short term
* Will start union talks to boost competitiveness
(Adds comments on jobs, decommissioning)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 26 French nuclear group Areva
needs to focus on costs and review its strategy, its
interim chief Philippe Knoche said on Wednesday, as the group
battles a multi-billion euro debt burden and costly problems in
the atomic power sector.
The 87 percent state-owned group last week issued a third
profit warning in four months and dropped its 2015-16 financial
targets, blaming delays to a Finnish reactor, the slow restart
of Japan's reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market globally.
Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Knoche denied
Areva had any short-term liquidity problems, saying it had more
than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in cash against gross debt
of 7 billion euros. He said the group would present a new
strategic plan before the end of February.
"We need to get to work from today to get out of this
vicious circle of excessive debt," he said.
Knoche is well placed to become permanent chief executive
early next year, having been appointed interim chairman and CEO
last month after Luc Oursel's departure ahead of a restructuring
of the firm's governance structure.
The government has already proposed Philippe Varin, former
chief of carmaker Peugeot, to take over as chairman of
a new executive board that will replace Areva's current
supervisory board.
Areva's supervisory board is meeting on Wednesday to draft a
list of new board members that will be proposed to a
shareholders' meeting in January, a source with knowledge of the
situation said.
The company's grim prospects were highlighted last week when
a credit rating downgrade pushed its bonds into non-investment
grade territory.
Asked whether Areva, which employs about 45,000 people,
needs to cut jobs, Knoche said that because of international
competition and a downbeat nuclear market, Areva needs to boost
its competitiveness and flexibility and would start discussions
with unions.
He also said Areva wants to accelerate partnerships with
companies in Asia and other areas where there is strong growth
in both the nuclear and renewable energy sector.
Asked whether Areva plans to use funds reserved for
decommissioning its nuclear installations to invest in the
project to build two EPR reactors at Hinkley Point, Britain,
Knoche said Areva has 6 billion euros worth of decommissioning
funds on its balance sheet and the UK investment would be
"marginal" in that context.
He also said Hinkley Point did not require Areva's
investment to proceed.
