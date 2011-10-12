PARIS Oct 12 French nuclear plant builder Areva and its industrial partner Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Wednesday appealed to Finnish utility firm Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) for "intense cooperation and mutual commitment" during the testing phase for an oft-delayed nuclear reactor now under construction.

Areva said in a statement that commissioning the reactor would require "significant efforts from all parties" after TVO earlier on Wednesday blamed Areva for further delays to the construction of the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear plant.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing By Elena Berton)