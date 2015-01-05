UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Argan SA :
* FY rental income 66.2 million euros ($78.88 million) vs 61.9 million euros last year
* Q4 rental income 16.8 million euros, up 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.