By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 29 Grains powerhouse Argentina
will jump-start soy exports over the weeks ahead as farmers, who
have hoarded beans to protect themselves from the weakening peso
and galloping inflation, are forced to sell by the time
harvesting starts in March.
The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top
supplier of soymeal at a time of booming Chinese demand.
A wobbly currency and fast-rising consumer prices have
prompted growers to save in soybeans rather than in pesos,
drying up Argentine supply and providing a boon to U.S.
exporters.
The official exchange rate is 18.5 percent weaker
this month while the black market peso has slumped 22.5
percent. The Rosario soy market has virtually shut down in
recent weeks as growers pile up beans on their farms to protect
themselves from inflation fueled in part by the anemic peso.
With the March-May soy harvesting season approaching,
farmers say they will be forced to re-start selling.
"You have structural expenses on any farm, so at some point
you just have to sell your reserves," said Alexis de Noailles, a
grower in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.
"Most of us pay income taxes around March, for example, and
they cannot be paid in soybeans," he said. "And you wouldn't
want to wait until the last minute to sell your soybeans because
there is a lot of soy in the world this year and the closer we
get to March the lower prices are likely to be."
A resumption of farmer selling is expected once the harvest
begins, but has not yet been fully priced into the futures
market, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with agricultural
trade consultancy Allendale Inc.
March futures on the Chicago Board of Trade may fall
to $12.50 a bushel by mid-February, about 17 cents below levels
today, and July futures may sink to $11.75 a bushel by the
peak of harvest, down about 65 cents from today, as export
volumes from both Argentina and Brazil increase, he said.
Argentina's upcoming soy crop is seen at 53.0 million
tonnes, up from 48.5 million in the previous season, according
to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.
"The local soybean market will come back to life when the
harvest starts coming in. Farmers will need to sell 20 percent
of their 2014 soy crop to pay production costs that cannot be
bartered for in beans," said farm consultant Pablo Adreani.
"You will see at least 11 million tonnes of new soybeans hit
the market between now and May," he said.
Over the months ahead big harvests are also expected in
Brazil (89.0 million tonnes) and Paraguay (9.4 million),
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private
analysts. Demand is driven by China, where beans are crushed
into cattle feed for the country's fast-growing beef industry.
Despite huge investments made by exporters in Argentine
soymeal plants, idle capacity at the facilities is approaching
50 percent as growers pile beans into white, vacuum-packed
plastic bags that serve as horizontal silos dotting the Pampas.
"They see soybeans as a kind of currency now, like the
dollar or the euro, which represent a more reliable store of
value than the peso," said Leandro Pierbattisti, an analyst with
Argentina's grains warehousing chamber.
It is not only the farm sector that is feeling the pinch.
Years of erratic policymaking in Argentina have created a
gnarl of capital and price controls that have made simple
transactions - like buying a refrigerator - impossible, as
merchants are unsure what prices to charge.
"The fact that the economic team does not seem to have a
comprehensive strategy, especially to deal with reducing fiscal
spending, is likely to hurt the efforts to stem the decline in
reserves and lower inflation," said a recent note from the
Eurasia Group consultancy.
EIGHT IS ENOUGH
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof - who engineered the 2012
nationalization of Argentina's top oil company, YPF -
has warned merchants not to hike prices. He has hinted that the
government will use central bank reserves to intervene in the
foreign exchange market to keep the peso at 8 to the dollar, a
level he calls "adequate".
Central bank reserves fell 29 percent last year to $31
billion. They stand at under $29 billion after the bank burned
through $420 million over the last four days to hold the
official peso at 8 per dollar.
Inflation is meanwhile likely to keep climbing, due in part
to generous state energy and transportation subsidies at the
heart of President Cristina Fernandez's populist policy model.
Her policies, like high soybean export taxes and curbs on
corn and wheat shipments aimed at ensuring ample domestic food
supplies, tend to take money from sparsely-populated farm areas
with crumbling infrastructure and funnel it toward her base in
the vote-heavy suburbs surrounding capital city Buenos Aires.
She easily won re-election in 2011 and the race to replace
her next year is wide open. Opposition candidates bet that
discontent over the consequences Fernandez's policies will pave
the way for voters to embrace a more pro-investment candidate in
the 2015 election. She is banned by law from running again.
Meanwhile, farmers like Alberto Pereyra in Buenos Aires
province say they are preparing to take their soybeans back to
market as costs mount and alternative financing runs dry.
"You can hoard crops as long as you have the financing to
keep planting and producing," he said. "That's going to run out
for most of us before March."
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by
Andrew Hay)