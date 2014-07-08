July 8 arGEN-X :

* Raises 40 million euros in successful initial public offering on Euronext Brussels

* Shares will be listed on Euronext Brussels and begin trading on an "if-and-when-issued-or-delivered" basis on Thursday 10 July 2014 under symbol "ARGX"

* offering was priced at 8.50 euro per share

* arGEN-X will issue 4,705,882 new shares equivalent to 40 million euros

* Approximate market capitalization of arGEN-X at listing will be 131.7 million euros

* KBC Securities and Kempen acted as joint global coordinators & joint bookrunners, Petercam as co-lead manager, Wedbush Pacgrow Life Sciences as selling agent