July 8 arGEN-X :
* Raises 40 million euros in successful initial public
offering on Euronext Brussels
* Shares will be listed on Euronext Brussels and begin
trading on an "if-and-when-issued-or-delivered" basis on
Thursday 10 July 2014 under symbol "ARGX"
* offering was priced at 8.50 euro per share
* arGEN-X will issue 4,705,882 new shares equivalent to 40
million euros
* Approximate market capitalization of arGEN-X at listing
will be 131.7 million euros
* KBC Securities and Kempen acted as joint global
coordinators & joint bookrunners, Petercam as co-lead manager,
Wedbush Pacgrow Life Sciences as selling agent