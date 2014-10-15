Oct 15 Argen X BV :

* Completes recruitment of first cohort of 15 patients with CD70-Positive Hematological Malignancies into its phase 1b expansion trial with ARGX-110

* Topline results from both hematological and solid tumor expansion cohorts expected in H2 2015