Nov 3 Argen X BV :

* Submits investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate ARGX-110 in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

* IND application submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate Phase 1b/2 trial of ARGX-110 in patients with relapsed or refractory Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

* Patient enrollment planned to start during Q1 of 2015, to complete recruitment by H1 2016, with efficacy results expected in 2017