France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
Jan 12 arGEN X BV :
* Initiates innovative Access Program to provide simple antibody platform to academic centers of excellence and emerging biotech companies
* Goal of Access Program is to exploit proven power of simple antibody platform in therapeutic areas
* Access Program collaboration agreed with unnamed U.S.-based biotechnology company active in field of dyslipidemia research
* Another collaboration agreed with with de Duve Institute (Université Catholique de Louvain - Belgium) in field of cancer immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: