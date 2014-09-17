Sept 17 arGEN X BV :
* Announces the grant of patents in the United States
relating to its two lead clinical candidates ARGX-110 and
ARGX-111
* US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) granted
composition-of-matter claims relating to ARGX-110
* The issued patent (US 8,834,882) was examined by the
USPTO`s Track 1 Prioritized Examination Program leading to a
patent grant within ten months of filing
* Announces the grant of an additional patent (US 8,835,607)
relating to its SIMPLE Antibody platform technology involving
broad patent claims relating to arGEN X` germlining approach for
SIMPLE Antibodies
* Both patent rights are projected to expire in 2031-2032
but are eligible for up to an additional five years of Patent
Term Extension
