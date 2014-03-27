BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina's economic activity index rose a lower-than-expected 1.2 percent in January compared with the same month last year, the government said on Thursday.

The market had expected growth of 1.6 percent in January, according the median forecast given by 13 local and international analysts polled by Reuters this week.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chris Reese)