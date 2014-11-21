(Adds details)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's economic
activity index fell 0.2 percent in September compared with the
same month a year earlier, official data showed on Friday,
underscoring a slowdown in Latin America's third-largest
economy.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been
for a fall of 1.5 percent in the monthly EMAE economic activity
index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.
Activity rose 0.2 percent on the month in September, the
data from the INDEC statistics agency showed.
Argentina, which defaulted on its sovereign debt in July,
says the economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter
but independent economists widely expect a contraction of up to
2 percent.
