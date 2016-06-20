BRIEF-Disney CEO Iger will miss Trump meeting -spokeswoman
* Disney CEO Bob Iger will miss Trump meeting because of previously scheduled Disney board meeting - Disney spokeswoman Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Argentina's agricultural sector will likely invest $58 billion to expand this year after the new government slashed export taxes and eliminated trade barriers, the country's Rural Society (SRA) said on Monday.
Around $22.5 billion of that will go to livestock as ranchers try to recover their cattle herds, the society, which represent medium- to large-scale producers, said in a statement.
Even after slashing taxes, the SRA estimates that soybean production in the 2015/16 crop year will bring the government about $7.1 billion dollars in income.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soy meal and soy oil, and the fourth-largest corn exporter. Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile told Reuters last week area planted with corn in the 2016/17 season could increase by 20 percent. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Senior U.S. congressional Republicans say they will support new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump says "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVE
BERLIN/NEW YORK, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc had filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.