BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation
authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines
looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at
more competitive prices.
President Mauricio Macri's government estimates airlines
such as Colombia's Avianca will invest $1.7 billion in Argentina
in the next four years, giving Argentines more travel options.
The companies approved, pending a green light from the
transportation ministry, are FB Líneas Aéreas, Andes Líneas
Aéreas, American Jet, Alas del Sur and Avian Líneas Aéreas, the
local unit of Avianca Holdings SA.
The companies have three months to prove their technical
capacity before they can start flying the routes, according to
documents from the aviation authority, Anac.
The government's embrace of more competition in Argentina's
skies, particularly of budget airlines, has generated protests
by airline employees who fear the competition will undercut
benefits enjoyed by employees of state-run Aerolineas Argentinas
and LAN Argentina, a unit of LATAM Airlines Group.
Low cost airlines such as Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
are also expected to request routes in Argentina in
coming months.
