BUENOS AIRES Jan 16 Argentina's biggest
aluminum producer, Aluar, said on Thursday that oil
company Pan American Energy has agreed to continue supplying
natural gas to its Puerto Madryn smelter while the two companies
negotiate a disagreement over prices.
The agreement is good for 90 days while energy price talks
go on, Aluar said.
Aluar said it was notified last week by Pan American that
natural gas supplies would be halted over the price
disagreement. The smelter has production capacity of 460,000
tonnes of aluminum per year, according to its website.
Pan American, 60 percent owned by BP, could not be
reached for comment on Thursday.