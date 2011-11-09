* Heavy rains flooded aluminum plant over the weekend
* Aluar no longer on track to produce 475,000 T this year
* Plant to be fully operational in 90 days - CEO
(Adds comments from CEO, context, byline)
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 Argentina's biggest
aluminum producer, Aluar (ALU.BA), will not meet its expected
output of 475,000 tonnes this year as recent heavy rains
flooded its smelter, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Aluar's primary aluminum production plant in the southern
city of Puerto Madryn, will be fully operational in 90 days,
Chief Executive Javier Madanes told Reuters.
"We're no longer on track to produce 475,000 tonnes (this
year). This will, without a doubt result in a loss of
production," Madanes said.
Electrical cabinets that flooded after torrential rains on
Sunday night affected power reception and generation at the
smelter.
"I'm upset about this but it's not catastrophic ... it's
nature, no one was harmed and it will be solved in the short
term," he said, adding that Aluar aims to have the plant
normalized in 90 days.
Madanes said the flooding might have a minor impact on the
company's results this year.
"With this situation that we're going through, we're going
to have to do our math," Madanes said, adding the aluminum
sector is having a rougher time in 2011 than last year due to
the worsening global economy.
"We're resisting several onslaughts: a European economy in
crisis, a cooler economy in the United States. Fortunately
Asia and emerging markets maintain a positive activity level,
but the world economic outlook is troubling.
"Prices are poor right now," he said. "They dropped to
$2,100 from $2,600 in just four months."
The company, which exports about 75 percent of its total
output, will continue with plans to invest in Brazil, Madanes
said.
Aluar, 77-percent controlled by the Madanes family, is one
of several companies in which the state pension administrator,
Anses, has a stake after the government took over the private
pension system in 2008.
The government holds a 10 percent stake in the company.
Aluar shares closed down 4.8 percent at 3.59 pesos per
share.
($1 = 4.87 Argentine pesos ARSB=)
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)