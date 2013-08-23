BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 Argentina on Friday lost its appeal of a U.S. judge's order requiring that it pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who refused to participate in two debt restructurings after the country's $100 billion default more than a decade ago. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put enforcement of injunctions against Argentina on hold pending resolution of the country's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, delaying the specter of a possible default. The following is a list of interest and amortization payments coming due in the remainder of 2013 on Argentina's foreign-currency bonds, according to Argentine data. All amounts are in dollars unless otherwise specified. BONDS GOVERNED EITHER BY NEW YORK OR ARGENTINE LOCAL LAW* Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding** Par Sep 30 $83.68 mln $5.394 bln Dec 2038 Discount Dec 31 $302.39 mln BONDS GOVERNED BY NEW YORK LAW Next payment due Global 17 Dec 2 $42.25 mln BONDS GOVERNED BY BRITISH LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding** Par Sep 30 73.15 mln euros $8.188 bln Dec 2038 Discount Dec 31 151.94 mln euros BONDS GOVERNED BY JAPANESE LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding** Par Sep 30 48.70 mln yen $273 mln Dec 2038 Discount Dec 31 145.45 mln yen BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINE LAW Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding** Bonar VII Sep 12 $2.070 bln $2.000 bln Sep 2013 Bonar 2019 Sep 15 $43.26 mln $961 mln Mar 2019 Par Sep 30 ** $1.301 bln Dec 2038 Boden 2015 Oct 03 $203.62 mln $5.818 bln Oct 2015 Bonar X Oct 17 $223.92 mln $6.398 bln Apr 2017 Bonar 2018 Nov 29 $151.85 mln $3.374 bln Nov 2018 Discount Dec 31 ** Source: Argentine Economy Ministry and the Argentine Institute of Capital Markets *The Argentine Economy Ministry data does not distinguish between how much of these dollar-denominated Par and Discounts are governed by either New York or Argentine law. ** Amount outstanding as of June 30, 2012 (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz Editing by W Simon)