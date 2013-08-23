(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina on Friday lost its appeal of a U.S. judge's order requiring that it pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who refused to participate in two debt restructurings after the country's $100 billion default more than a decade ago.

Still, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put enforcement of injunctions against Argentina on hold pending resolution of the country's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, delaying the specter of a possible default.

The following are analysts' comments:

RODOLFO ROSSI, ECONOMIST AND FORMER CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT OF ARGENTINA

"This was expected. All it does is extend the fight to next year, although further delay is always taken as a relief. It's good news in the short term."

DANIEL MARX, HEAD OF QUANTUM CONSULTANCY AND FORMER FINANCE SECRETARY OF ARGENTINA

"Regarding the system of payments, the decision holds that the action of intermediary banks is protected, although it is not clear how measures will eventually affect BNY as trustee, as well as DTC and Euroclear.

"It is important to note the decision clarifies that BNY, DTC and Euroclear are carrying out functions different from an intermediary bank."

JORGE TODESCA, HEAD OF ECONOMIC CONSULTANCY FINSOPORT and FORMER DEPUTY ECONOMY MINISTER OF ARGENTINA

"Nobody expected a positive decision for Argentina, but this (is) seen as positive since it buys time. The speculation is that the Supreme Court won't take the case."

KEVIN DALY, FUND MANAGER, ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LONDON

"The good news is that the stay is still in. If the stay had been removed you would have seen a sharp decline in prices.

"No one knows how long it will take for the Supreme Court to get to this. We are in August and people expected the court ruling after the February hearing, so these things take time.

"Surveys suggest global investors are pretty underweight but locals are buying it."

STUART CULVERHOUSE, HEAD OF RESEARCH, EXOTIX, LONDON

"The court's decision against Argentina is what we have been expecting. Market disappointment may be tempered ... by the continuation of the stay with the Supreme Court appeal. Still, negative for Argentina bonds, consistent with our view." (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Walter Bianchi, Sujata Rao and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Nick Zieminski)