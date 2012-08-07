U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES Aug 7 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a first-half net profit of 655.9 million pesos ($145 million), compared with the 515.5 million pesos reported a year earlier, the company informed the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The company reported a net profit of 323.8 million pesos in the first quarter. If that number remained unchanged, the second-quarter net would total 332.1 million pesos, above the median forecast of 272.5 million pesos given in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 4.5275 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Hilary Burke and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Bernard Orr)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several
Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on Thursday.