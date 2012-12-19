* President says more loans needed to sustain investment
* Banks must lend during first half of 2013 - gov't source
BUENOS AIRES Dec 18 Argentina will demand that
banks grant a new round of low-cost loans to companies totaling
about $3.5 billion, or the equivalent of 5 percent of bank
deposits, President Cristina Fernandez said on Tuesday.
Her government launched a similar plan for the second half
of 2012, which she said exceeded expectations.
Fernandez did not specify a deadline for the new loans, but
a government source said banks would again have six months to
disburse them, starting Jan. 1.
"We're going to renew this request to banks so they lend
once again another 5 percent, taking deposits from the month of
November ... which represents a total of 17.008 billion
pesos($3.5 billion)," Fernandez said in a speech.
"This is truly an important figure that helps sustain credit
and continue sustaining investment, which is fundamental for
growth," the center-left leader added.
Growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed sharply
this year due to sluggish global demand, high local inflation, a
poor grains harvest and the impact of government import and
currency controls on business confidence and investment.
The plan requiring banks to grant new business loans must be
approved by the central bank's board of directors.
When the government unveiled its initial lending initiative
in July, it said interest rates would be capped at 15 percent -
well below private estimates for annual inflation, which tend to
hover around 25 percent.
It also said half the loans would have to go to small and
medium-sized businesses, and the money should finance capital
goods purchases and new construction or expansion projects aimed
at increasing the production of goods and services.
Many banks complied with the requirements in part by
renegotiating loans with their current clients at lower rates.
Lending levels in Argentina are among the lowest in Latin
America. Many smaller companies do not qualify for
state-subsidized bank loans because of tough requirements, and
both deposits and loans tend to be short-term due to inflation
and the country's volatile history.
Argentina's biggest banks include Banco Macro
and Banco Galicia, owned by Grupo
Financiero Galicia .