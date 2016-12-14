BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Banks in Argentina were expected to close for 48 hours starting Wednesday after employees agreed to a two-day strike over salaries amid high inflation, a union representative said.

The strike was to affect only international banks on Wednesday while Argentine banks were to join on Thursday, a representative for union La Bancaria said.

The Labor Ministry said it had asked employees to call off the strike in order to negotiate but the union said it had not been formally notified of this.

Traders said lower volumes in financial markets were expected due to the bank closures. Argentine consumers are accustomed to frequent strikes and no disruption was reported. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott)