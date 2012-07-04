* Fernandez says banks must boost lending to companies
BUENOS AIRES, July 4 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday private banks would be
forced to lend to local businesses at rates below inflation as
she seeks to bolster flagging economic growth.
Latin America's No. 3 economy grew a sizzling 8.9 percent in
2011 but growth is slowing sharply due to sluggish global
conditions, slackening demand from top trade partner Brazil, and
the impact of surging costs at home.
Fernandez, a center-leftist, is embracing increasingly
unorthodox economic policies as she seeks to sustain activity,
which analysts say is vulnerable to insufficient credit.
"We're going to tell the 20 principal banks ... they have
the obligation to lend for production and for investment,"
Fernandez said in a televised speech.
"The central bank's going to establish the conditions," she
said, adding that state-run banks should not have to shoulder
the entire responsibility for business loans.
She said the loans would carry a maximum interest rate of
the Badlar reference rate, which was 11.9 percent per
year for private banks in June, plus 400 basis points. The
minimum loan period would be three years.
Inflation is running at about 25 percent per year, according
to private estimates that more than double the government's
discredited consumer price statistics.
Wednesday's announcement will likely perturb bankers, who
have long feared Fernandez's government could push for banks to
lend to small- and medium-sized companies on terms they deem
unprofitable.
"We'll have to see how the central bank frames this because
it could imply running a loss," said Fausto Spotorno, an
economist at the Buenos Aires-based Orlando Ferreres &
Associates consulting firm.
"Forcing a private bank to take a loss is a tax, unless the
central bank installs some kind of subsidy scheme," he said.
"The way it's been laid out, it doesn't seem to fit for anyone.
It could end up decapitalizing (the banks) and making them run
risks."
Leading private banks in Argentina include Banco Macro
, Banco Galicia, Banco Patagonia
and Banco Santander Rio .
Lending levels in Argentina are among the lowest in Latin
America. Many smaller companies do not qualify for
state-subsidized bank loans because of tough requirements, and
both deposits and loans tend to be short-term due to inflation
and the country's volatile history.
Fernandez recently reformed the charter of the central bank,
which is led by a close government ally, to allow the monetary
authority to regulate and steer credit flows to target long-term
productive investment.
