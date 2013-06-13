BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina will demand that
banks grant a new round of low-cost business loans from July
through December, totaling about $3.8 billion, the central bank
said on Thursday.
The figure represents 5 percent of bank deposits as of May,
or 20.09 billion pesos, and banks must charge a 15.2 percent
interest rate on the loans - well below private annual inflation
estimates that hover near 25 percent.
This lending requirement has been in place since July 2012
as the government tries to bolster credit and sustain
investment. Half the loans must go to small and medium-sized
businesses.
Growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed sharply
in the last 1-1/2 years due to sluggish global demand, high
inflation, and the impact of government import and currency
controls on business and consumer confidence.
The central bank said in a statement that banks lent about
34 billion pesos ($6.4 billion) under this initiative in the
last year, or about 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.
Many banks have complied with the official lending
requirements in part by renegotiating loans with their current
clients at lower rates.
Lending levels in Argentina are among the lowest in Latin
America. Many smaller companies do not qualify for
state-subsidized bank loans because of tough requirements, and
both deposits and loans tend to be short-term due to inflation
and the country's volatile history.
Argentina's biggest banks include Banco Macro
and Banco Galicia, owned by Grupo
Financiero Galicia .